House prices in East Riding of Yorkshire have gone up by an average of over £500 in the month of June, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in June 2022 average house prices in East Riding of Yorkshire reached £217,137.

This was up from £216,603 in May, representing a 0.2 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 7.6 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in East Riding of Yorkshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, some prices saw a fall despite the general increase.

Detached houses - Down to £322,848 from £323,865 in May

Semi-detached houses - Up to £201,139 from £200,220 in May

Terraced houses - Up to £161,637 from £160,236 in May

Flats - Up to £105,894 from £105,267 in May

How do East Riding of Yorkshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, East Riding of Yorkshire is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £286,397 in June.

In cash terms, the average house price in June was £20,721 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 7.8 per cent in June 2022. Prices were up by 1.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of East Riding of Yorkshire are the most expensive for average house prices.