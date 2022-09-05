A REVISED masterplan for a 4,000-home new settlement between York and Harrogate has been unveiled.

Developer Caddick Group says that, following a 'rigorous and lengthy' selection process, Harrogate Borough Council has chosen Cattal railway station - situated on the York-Harrogate railway line - as the focus for Maltkiln.

It said residents and stakeholders were now being invited to help further shape the proposals in a new round of consultation before updated proposals were submitted to the authority.

It said its revised outline planning application took on board the authority’s requirements for sustainable development.

A spokesperson said Maltkiln would provide up to 4,000 new homes, plus a local centre with retail, community, and health facilities, two primary schools and employment space, centred on Cattal station.

They said the application and masterplan took on board the latest government design guidance to provide safe and convenient walking and cycling routes, which would reduce the reliance on private cars and encourage use of public transport.

"These sustainable measures will be complemented by financial support for new and extended bus routes and delivery facilities incorporated into mobility hubs located around the settlement," they said.

"The proposals include new bridges over the railway line and the removal of level-crossings, which will also allow for operational improvements on the Leeds-Harrogate-York railway line.

"Improvements are also earmarked for the A59, replacing dangerous junctions."

They said Maltkiln would offer a wide range of housing types for sale and rent, including family homes, starter homes, affordable homes, and homes for older people.

"Plots will also be provided for self-build homes, delivering a rare opportunity for people to realise their personal vision for a new home in an entirely new community," he said.

"Maltkiln will also include large and diverse areas of public green space for recreation and leisure uses, including a sports hub with multiple pitches and community gardens for growing produce."

Chris Procter from Caddick Group said: “We’ve carefully considered the feedback provided to date and arrived at proposals we believe will address an acute need for housing in this part of North Yorkshire, whilst incorporating a raft of community, transportation, and environmental innovations which we believe will make Maltkiln a great place to live and work.

“We have worked with residents and stakeholders from across the region for a number of years and are very encouraged by the way the Maltkiln development has taken shape to date."

The spokesperson said a further public exhibition would be held at Green Hammerton Village Hall on Monday September 12, and a leaflet would be mailed to over 1,000 properties in the surrounding area and an online portal had been created for consultation responses, which could be found at www.maltkilnvillage.co.uk.