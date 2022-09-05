THIS weekend a major York sports club is holding a Heroes Day with free admission for a whole host of key workers and their families.

York City Knights host Workington Town at the LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross in York, this coming Sunday (September 11) at 3pm, in an event dubbed Heroes Day.

That means that anyone who works for the NHS, police or fire service, the military, or is a teacher, gets free tickets to the rugby match for them, their partners and children as well.

Matty Lewis, account executive at the Knights said: “It’s our way of giving back.

“At the Knights we pride ourselves with having great community values, and whilst we recognise the importance of many workers, we want to thank those who’s roles not only continued throughout lockdown, but also became a lot more demanding.”

The York City Knights progress up the league ladder in recent years has been impressive, leading to the Men’s team making the playoffs and a shot at the Super League this season, and the ladies’ team winning the League Leaders Shield and aiming for Grand Final glory.

“There are exciting developments ahead at the Knights for men and women, and for those who enjoy rugby league - or if you’ve never experienced a match before - there’s never been a better time to get involved,” said Matty.

The Knights are hosting eight Rugby League World Cup matches including both the women’s semi-finals, which will undoubtedly see interest in the sport increase.

And whilst the Club are rewarding Key Workers this Sunday, anyone can purchase tickets and bring under 16’s for free.

Matty said: “We recognise the importance of the future of the sport, and that’s why we want to continue to invite anyone under the age of 16 for free. It’s a family game, and the atmosphere is always inviting and exciting, so we know it’s a great day out for the whole gang.”

If you work for the NHS, police, fire service, the military or are a teacher, please email info@yorkcityknights.com to claim your free tickets.

Tickets can still be purchased online at yorkcityknights.com/tickets, or from the Knights Club Shop Monday-Friday 10am-4pm.