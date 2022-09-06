Liz Truss should bring the HQ of new rail body Great British Railways to York as part of a renewed commitment to levelling up, council leader Keith Aspden says.

York is in a run-off against five other cities - Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster and Newcastle – to be the home to the new rail body, which the Department for Transport says will be the ‘the railway’s new guiding mind’ and ‘the heart of the rail network’.