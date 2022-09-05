More hospitality bosses have spelled out the support they would like to see from the government.

The chairman of the Hospitality Association of York says whoever won the leadership battle would have to support both businesses and the public.

Adam Wardale says there are ‘horror stories’ out there concerning the major crisis facing the country.

“She needs to look at implementing some sort of cap on business energy bills, re-look at the reduction of VAT, like we had during the pandemic. This is a completely differently challenge to Covid, but it will continue the same effect.”

Mr Wardale also said support must also be given to the wider public.

“This is a double whammy for business. The are going to have to deal with the costs of their own business going up, whilst consumer spend is going to be reduced due to the impact of these bills on disposable income.”

Simon Mahon, general manager of the Grand Hotel, York, says support for hospitality is “critical” with the sector “in real danger”, particularly high street pubs “facing disaster on all sides.”

“We are being beset by price hikes, from energy companies as we have no cap in place. Also our core supplies are going up in cost. The cost of labour is also going up.”

Mr Mahon called for a cap on energy bills for business, business rates relief, and a two-year working visa scheme for European workers. He also wanted to see no VAT on energy bills and a cap on rent increases.