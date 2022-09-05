A POLICE officer was assaulted whilst attending to reports of a disturbance in York last night.

North Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a class b drug.

"A full investigation is underway, and they currently remain in custody," said a spokesperson.

Chief Inspector of York and Selby, Chris Brumfitt, said:“An attack on a police officer or an emergency worker is an attack on our family, and we take this extremely seriously.

“Officers and emergency service workers are trying to protect the public and do not come to work to be assaulted.

“Anyone who assaults an officer in York or North Yorkshire should expect swift and decisive action.”

The officer's injuries have led to an outpouring of sympathy on Twitter.

"Hoping the officer recovers well, and fully,"said one person.

"That’s horrendous. I hope the officer recovers from his injuries soon," said another.

"Poor officer," said another.

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted: "It’s simply not just part of the job. Wishing my colleague a swift recovery."