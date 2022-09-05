A WELL-USED car park in North Yorkshire is set to close for six weeks.

The Britannia car park in Tadcaster is to close to allow for improvement and refurbishment work to take place from Monday (September 12).

Selby District Council's lead member for communities and economic development, Cllr David Buckle, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause to residents, local businesses and visitors to Tadcaster.

"Our contractors will carry out the work as quickly as possible to minimise the disruption and where possible during the works spaces will be opened up for those using the surgery nearby.

“The work is part of a comprehensive programme to upgrade Council owned car parks. We've already redesigned and improved Market Cross, Audus Street and South Parade car parks in Selby and I’m pleased that this work will deliver improvements for the users of Britannia car park, residents and businesses in Tadcaster.”

The £110,000 scheme will include surface improvements, relaying stone flags and replacing paving.

The site will also be prepared for electric vehicle charging points which will be added at a later date. An unused layby is being removed and an old wooden fence removed. New planted areas will also be added.

The council says that while the work is being carried out the toilet and bus station will remain open and in use and that further improvements for the rest of the site including the bus station and toilet are currently being developed.