POLICE want to talk to this man about damage to a coach en route to the LNER stadium.
The incident happened on Bank Holiday Monday August 29, the day York City played Oldham Athletic at the Minstermen's home.
At about 1.20pm, as a coach was heading towards the LNER stadium, one of its windows was damaged.
Police believe this man has information that could help them investigate the incident.
Just under 7,000 people attended the match which began at 3pm and ended in a 1-1 draw.
Anyone with any information is asked to email contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC 1965 Georgia Ladly, or email Georgia.Ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
