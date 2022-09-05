POLICE in York want to trace the men in this CCTV image.
North Yorkshire Police say they believe the men might have information which could assist officers investigating a burglary in York.
The incident happened at Fairfax Street, in Bishophill, York at around 8.15am on Saturday, June 18.
A police spokesman said: "A black leather bag containing a brown leather wallet, black leather notebook and a white iPhone was stolen from inside a 71-year-old man’s property.
"The victim’s stolen credit cards have then been used to make transactions at multiple stores in York city centre between the hours of 9.10am and 10.15am hours on the same day.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 477 Andy Gallagher or email andy.gallagher@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12220105075 when passing on information.
