POLICE in York are trying to trace three men after a burglary in the city.
North Yorkshire Police appealing for help to identify the three men in the CCTV images as it is believed they can assist with an investigation into a burglary in York.
The incident happened at Cecil’s Pizza Grill on Kimberlow Lane between 1am and 3am on 18 July 2022 when the offenders entered the property and took cash from the safe and till.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Sam Potts, or email sam.potts@northyorkshire.police.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12220125118 when passing on any information.
