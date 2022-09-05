THE BARRISTERS' strike has led to a York rape trial being postponed for seven months.

By the time a jury is sworn in, it will be nearly four years since the alleged offence was committed.

The trial was due to be held next week.

But the defendant told the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, that he didn't have a barrister and couldn't get one because of the industrial action that barristers are taking nationwide over legal aid fees.

"This defendant needs to be represented," the judge said.

It is standard practice in rape trials not to allow defendants to cross-examine complainants.

He was told the earliest date that York Crown Court could find for the trial was next April - and no other court in the North-Eastern Circuit which covers the area between the Scottish Border, the Western Pennines and the Humber would have an earlier trial date available.

The defendant was charged with the offence last winter.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association started an indefinite strike this morning. Many defendants before York Crown Court today were represented by solicitor advocates, who being solicitors, cannot belong to the association, which is strictly for barristers.

