TADCASTER Albion battled back from a goal down for a well-earned point against a strong Hebburn Town side, drawing 1-1 at the SoTrak Stadium.

Jack Donaghy’s first half goal for the visitors was cancelled out early in the second 45 minutes through Jack Carr’s third goal of the season.

Tadcaster remain winless in the Pitching In Northern Premier League east this season, drawing three and losing four of their opening seven matches.

The hosts started the game brightly, looking to attack from the off as they did at Brighouse last week.

Cody Cromack, returning to the team, caught a volley cleanly in just the second minute, but his effort flew wide.

Mere moments later, Hebburn had their first effort of the game. Donaghy got a header on goal away, but his attempt was saved comfortably by Harry Fisk.

Tadcaster would soon be back on the front foot through Jack Johnson. His headed effort was on target, but cleared off the line.

With 10 minutes until half-time, the deadlock was broken by Hebburn. A free-kick from just inside the Brewers’ half found Donaghy who, at the back post, lashed a volley beyond Fisk.

Taddy looked to attack immediately once again in the second half, earning a corner after Matty Dixon’s cross was deflected behind.

Town couldn’t quite clear the danger from the set piece, but neither Cromack or Mark Ferguson could convert.

Tadcaster finally got their equaliser when Jack Crook headed Ferguson’s cross back across goal, finding Carr who headed in at the near post.

Next up for Albion is a trip to Moss Rose to take on Macclesfield in the FA Trophy on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one, Selby Town fell to a 3-1 defeat away at Retford.

Liam Flanagan’s first half strike levelled the score after Matthew Parkin’s penalty, but Retford regained the lead through William Tomlinson in the second half.

Kyle Simpson’s goal in the 80th minute gave the hosts a two-goal lead that Selby could not battle back from.

The loss means that Town, having played eight games, currently sit eighth in the table on 13 points.

Next up for Selby is a home clash against Parkgate in the first round of the Northern Counties East League, League Cup tonight (7.45pm).

Elsewhere, in the Ebac Northern League division one, Pickering Town were beaten 5-0 by Whitley Bay away from home.

Goals from Luke Porritt, Elliott Day and Josh Gilchrist, with a brace from Lewis Orrell, saw Whitley rise to the top of the table.

Pickering, meanwhile, remained rooted at the bottom of the division table, with just one win in nine games.

Town are currently seeking a new manager after Steve Roberts departed the club last week. Tony Hackworth and Ged Dalton are overseeing first team duties until a new manager is appointed.

The deadline for applications is Friday, and those interested should contact the club at we.taylor@hotmail.com with a CV attached.