YORK'S Green leader Andy D'Agorne has called on new PM Liz Truss to provide immediate support for families who will struggle to keep their homes warm as winter approaches - and says she should also do more to support small businesses struggling to cope with soaring costs.
"Obviously the cost of living crisis has got to be the priority for her," Cllr D'Agorne said. "The immediate worry for most people will be keeping their homes and their families warm.
"However, there is also real concern for small businesses. There needs to be help to support them through this period."
In the medium and longer term, there should be more support for people to insulate their homes, to make them less wasteful of energy and to bring bills own, Cllr D'Agorne said. And instead of talking about investing in fracking and fossil fuels, the new PM should focus on investing in renewable sources of power generation, he said.
