YORK'S Green leader Andy D'Agorne has called on new PM Liz Truss to provide immediate support for families who will struggle to keep their homes warm as winter approaches - and says she should also do more to support small businesses struggling to cope with soaring costs.

"Obviously the cost of living crisis has got to be the priority for her," Cllr D'Agorne said. "The immediate worry for most people will be keeping their homes and their families warm.