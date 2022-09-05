York council boss Keith Aspden has called on new PM Liz Truss to end the 'ridiculous political theatre' that has dominated national politics during the Conservative leadership campaign, and focus on tackling the 'serious issues that face the country'.
Reacting to the annlouncement earlier today that Ms Truss had beaten Rishi Sunak in the contest to become the next PM, he said:
“After months of bluster and promises, it’s time a real plan is unveiled to help people, public service providers and businesses in what is a national emergency.
"There are people facing destitution, businesses facing closures, schools facing staff cuts - we need action on the cost of living now.
"The planned rise in energy bills this October must be cancelled and a substantial support scheme must be rolled out.
“Beyond this urgent action, Liz Truss has the most serious task ahead. Her priorities must focus on something her predecessor struggled with - more action and less words.
"That’s action to tackle NHS backlogs, supporting those falling through the cracks of the welfare system, tackling climate change, levelling up all regions, building houses, and providing sustainable and long-term local government funding to run services that people need.”
