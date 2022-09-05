Liz Truss has made three key promises to people across the UK after she was announced as the winner of Conservative party leadership race and the next British Prime Minister,
The former Foreign Secretary will replace the outgoing Boris Johnson after pipping Rishi Sunak to the post after a Conservative leadership contest.
The announcement came today at the QEII Conference Centre in central London on the same day Parliament returns.
Speaking at the conference on Monday she pledge to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy”, deal with the energy crisis including long term supply and “deliver on the NHS”.
Truss becomes he third Conservative prime minister since 2016, when David Cameron quit after losing the Brexit vote, and will oversee a party that remains bitterly divided about the legacy of Mr Johnson and its future direction.
Liz Truss on plans to tackle soaring energy bills as PM
Liz Truss has lowest support among both MPs and members of any 21st century Tory leader
Liz Truss sends message to ‘friend’ Boris Johnson
Liz Truss praised “my friend” Boris Johnson as she accepted her victory in the Tory leadership contest.
She said: “I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson.”
She continued: “Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”
There was a delay before applause from the audience.
