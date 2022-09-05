Armed police were sent to a Bradford bingo hall on Sunday night following reports of men carrying weapons.

West Yorkshire Police said it was aware of posts circulating on social media about a serious incident at Buzz Bingo, formerly Gala Bingo, on Tong Street, Tong.

It is understood that three men ran into the venue at around 7.35pm saying that they were being chased by men armed with a gun.

Armed Response Units were immediately deployed as the force made a search of the area.

No one was found with a weapon or any evidence of a firearms discharge.

Officers found a vehicle that had been damaged by what appeared to be a brick.

A scene is in place on Tong Street whilst forensic examinations take place.

Chief Inspector Bash Anwar of Bradford District Police said: “This has undoubtedly caused concern amongst the community this evening.

“There is currently no evidence to suggest any firearms were used.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and find the people responsible.

“Local Neighbourhood Policing teams have stepped up patrols in the Holme Wood area to provide reassurance.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has information about what happened or anyone who was at Buzz Bingo who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.”

Information can be given via 101 or the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1574 of September 4.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

