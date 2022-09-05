There has been a last-minute entry into the race to become the next Prime Minister as the Tory leadership race comes to a close.

Larry the Cat, known as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office and resident of Number 10 Downing Street, recently launched an unexpected bid for the top job.

Fans have spotted billboards promoting the "Larry 4 Leader” campaign after they popped up over the past week in the final stretch of the leadership race.

The 15-year-old Tabby's unofficial Twitter account shared a snap of one of the billboards on Saturday and has since reached 16.7k likes on the platform.

Larry for Leader billboard. Credit: Don't Panic/Build Hollywood/PA

Larry is a permanent resident of Number 10 who has "seen off three Prime Ministers" and is "awaiting [his] fourth lodger".

Social media couldn't get enough of the surprise candidate with many sharing their thoughts in the comments.

One user wrote:" At my desk ready to serve #LarryforLeader #Yeswecat Just dreaming up some new policies like unlimited food and Floofball games."

Another fan added: "Larry we all Trust & Believe in you unlike all your former house mates!!"

A third added:" We need clarity on all of your ‘paw’licies … I’ll get my jacket".

The beloved cat was appointed to his role in 2011 by then prime minister David Cameron after he was adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Larry's day-to-day duties include “contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house” and spending "his days greeting guests to the house”, according to the UK government’s 10 Downing Street website.

The Tory leadership race will come to an end today as the new Conservative party leader and the UK's new Prime Minister is announced.

Either the former Chancellor or Foreign Secretary will replace the outgoing Boris Johnson who resigned in July following a wave of mass resignations of his cabinet and party.

The new Prime Minister will be announced at 12 pm on Monday, September 5.

Following the results, the new PM will choose their final Cabinet and ministerial roles.

They will also write their prime ministerial speech.

The following day, Boris Johnson is expected to officially leave his office and tender his resignation to the Queen, alongside the new PM.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen, 96, will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday, September 6 at her private Highlands home in Balmoral for the first time.