PLANS to demolish a much-loved sporting club in York and replace it with social housing have been put on hold after a public outcry.

The Joseph Rowntree Trust sought to demolish a building used by the 500-member New Earswick Indoor Bowling Club and other nearby buildings at Tanners Yard to build 29 homes.

However, a campaign from the popular club saw a petition attract around 1,000 signatories.

Now, the trust says following local public concern and ‘helpful’ talks with local councillors over its proposals, the trust seeks further talks with them to look at options for the club’s long-term future.

Therefore, the trust would not pursue the demolition order it sought for the buildings “so that productive talks can hopefully take place.”

Trust CEO Paul Kissack commented: “JRHT recognises that the bowling club is an important asset for the community, and we hope very much that is has a viable future.

“Sadly, it is currently in a rapidly ageing building which requires extensive investment and is increasingly not fit for purpose.

“The current lease expires in May next year and we are happy to confirm again that we will not make any changes to the site before then.”

He added: “To reinforce this, we have for the time being, stopped our application for a demolition notice so that we can focus our efforts on having constructive conversations about the future of the club. Hopefully, with the continued support of local representatives we can use the coming weeks to discuss with the NEIBC what a viable future could look like."

Bill Nuckey on behalf of the New Earswick Indoor Bowls Club, spoke of the club's "pleasure" the trust had "at long last listened to the strength of feeling in the community shown by NEIBC's and others petitions showing outrage at JRHT's approach to a much valued community asset, this whilst allowing the building NEIBC part occupies to fall into disrepair."

He added: "There is much to discuss is clear but look forward to constructive discussions in the near future!"

Huntington and New Earswick councillor Ian Orrell said the move followed talks between the trust and local Lib-Dem councillors.

“Throughout the last few weeks we have sought to engage with the Trust and the Club positively to find a suitable future for this treasured community asset. We’re glad to see JRHT listen to the concerns expressed by the community and commit to discussing all viable options.

“The support for the club’s campaign has shown just how important a role it plays in the local community – it’s a sporting and social asset both in New Earswick as well as regionally.

“Since the demolition application was made, we have been working with the Club supporting the Club’s Petition. We will continue to work with the Bowls Club and the Joseph Rowntree Trust to try to secure a long term solution that recognises the club’s role in our community and across the city.”