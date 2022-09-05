The Tory leadership race has come to end with a new Prime Minister to be announced today - but what happens next?

Either the former Chancellor or Foreign Secretary will replace the outgoing Boris Johnson who resigned in July following a wave of mass resignations of his cabinet and party.

After months of debates and hustings, the final voting closed at 5 pm on Friday with the announcement being made by 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

Here's when the major announcement is and what comes after we find out who the new leader is.

When will the new Prime Minister be announced?





Boris Johnson meeting The Queen. Credit: PA

We will know who the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister is on Monday, September 5.

This is the same date that Westminster returns from recess.

The announcement, which will be made by Sir Graham Brady, is expected at 12.30 pm.

How to watch the new Prime Minister announcement today

The new Prime Minister announcement will be covered across multiple outlets.

Sky News will have live coverage from Downing Street and Westminster which you can access on the Sky News Politics Hub, as well as on YouTube.

Sophy Ridge’s The Take will also return on Wednesday, September, 7 on Thursday, September 8.

BBC One will also be airing a BBC News Special at 12 pm, with BBC Two's Politics Live airing at 1 pm after the announcement.

It is also expected to be covered on the ITV Lunchtime News at 1:30 pm.

What happens after a new Prime Minister is appointed?





Following the results, the new PM will choose their final Cabinet and ministerial roles.

They will also write their prime ministerial speech.

The following day, Boris Johnson is expected to officially leave his office and tender his resignation to the Queen, alongside the new PM.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen, 96, will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday, September 6 at her private Highlands home in Balmoral for the first time.

Usually, the formal occasion is held at Buckingham Palace but in a break in tradition, both the incoming and outgoing leaders will take the trip to Her Majesty's summer home.

When meeting the monarch, the new prime minister will be invited to form a government and they will assume their duties shortly afterwards.

These duties include flying back to London to deliver their speech outside Downing Street, which is expected at around 4 pm.

The new leader will then announce their chosen Cabinet with a meeting of the new ministers expected ahead of the PM's first Prime Minister Questions on Wednesday.