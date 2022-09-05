The full line-up has been announced for the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2022 - with more than 50 hot air balloons, music stars and TV entertainers set to arrive in York for a weekend of entertainment.

Celebrating its final year on the Knavesmire, next to York Racecourse, before it moves to a new venue in 2023, this year's event will run from September 23-25.

Organisers say it will be the "largest hot air balloon and music festival in the north of England".

The event will start at 3.30pm on Friday, September 23, and a mass balloon launch will begin at 4.45pm, weather permitting.

The "iconic" balloon night glow will also take place on Friday evening, at 8.50pm, with subsequent mass balloon launches planned for each morning and evening across the weekend, weather permitting.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta

As well as the balloons, organisers say there will be a star-studded musical performance line-up, with Scouting for Girls and Craig Charles appearing on the Friday evening.

York’s own Huge Party Band will be entertaining the crowds at 1pm on Saturday, and Gabrielle, Heather Small and Boyzlife are set to take to the stage on the Saturday evening.

Sunday's highlights include Howard Donald DJ Set and Symphonic Ibiza, before the firework finale at 9:10pm, which is the largest display in the city.

This year's fiesta will include a wide range of balloons, arena displays, the UK’s largest transportable rollercoaster, a daredevil stunt show, the world’s largest obstacle course and a balloon tethering and pilot talk.

The line-up also includes acts suitable for the younger members of the crowd including Brainiac Live, Andy & the Odd Socks from the CBBC hit show ‘Andy and the Band’ and CBBC star YolanDa with her Big Jam Show.

The fireworks spectacular

Bosses say all of the performances will be taking place on the stage that will be positioned in a new location to address noise concerns of local residents.

Balloon Fiesta organiser, John Lowery, said: “As this year’s Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will be the last in York, we are excited to bringing exciting new additions to the Knavesmire, making it the best year yet.

"We have an amazing three days planned and are so excited to be welcoming over 50 balloons and so many big names for our music line-up. It is going to be a really special, unique experience for our visitors. We hope they will be able to relax, enjoy spending time with their family and friends and enjoy first-class entertainment all weekend.”

Traffic management protocols will follow the same as race days, and the 2021 festival, which bosses say ran without incident.

Picture: David Harrison

Advance ticket purchase is recommended with only limited numbers expected to be available on the day. Tickets are available to purchase online at yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk

One pound from each ticket will be split between three local charities: Yorkshire Air Ambulance, St Leonard's Hospice and York Rescue Boat.

Car Parking is £10 on the day, but £8 for the day or £18 for the weekend when booked in advance.

More information about Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta can be found online at yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk and through Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Please note all timings are subject to change.