A ‘spa garden’ is proposed for a leisure facility in York.

The David Lloyd Club seeks to create the garden with sauna, hydro pool, and fire pit at its premises on Hull Road, York.

If approved, the facility would be built on a 249m2 site at the south-western corner of the club, which is presently an area of hardstanding and a lawned area.

The plans submitted to City of York Council said: “The club currently has a basketball court which is under utilised by club members. The proposed external spa garden will aim to maximise the club’s site to provide external facilities for members year-round. Various locations across the site were considered and evaluated before deciding on the final location.

“The spa garden design has been proposed in place of the existing basketball court so the affect on the site’s trees and vegetation will be minimal.

“The location and arrangement of the proposed works have been designed to allow access from the existing external swimming pool.”

The application also said ‘low energy design’ would be incorporated into the scheme and energy efficient LED lighting would be used, with it operating during the evening.

The application added: “There are no proposed changes to the site access or car parking arrangements.”