RESIDENTS in a York street have hit out at City of York Council over claims they have been 'boxed in' by roadworks.

Grosvenor Road residents in Clifton say they awoke this morning to find both ends of their street being closed to traffic as roadworks got underway in Burton Stone Lane this morning and the road continues to be closed outside the old football ground.

The barriers at the Burton Stone Lane end of Grosvenor Road. Picture: Roy Swainston

Roy Swainston, who has lived in Grosvenor Road for three years, said his partner has a dental appointment tomorrow at Clifton Moor and will need to drive there, but currently can't get out of the street.

He said: "The council's so called planning department has everybody in Grosvenor Road completely boxed in because of this latest closure.

"I don't understand why they've closed such a large part of Burton Stone Lane and not decided to do the work in sections instead.

"This hasn't been properly thought through at all, the work outside Bootham Crescent is set to last another two weeks.

"When the schools go back tomorrow there'll be chaos as a lot of people won't even know about the closure."

The barriers at the Bootham Crescent end of Grosvenor Road. Picture: Roy Swainston

As The Press reported on Friday, Burton Stone Lane in York will be closed between its junctions with Crichton Avenue and Clifton for resurfacing work to take place from 9am-4pm from today (September 5) to Friday (September 9).

The council said an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and we have gone to them for comment this morning. We will add it here when we hear back.

Grosvenor Road is also currently closed outside the former Bootham Crescent football ground.

It closed on August 15 and is set to remain shut until 5.30pm on Sunday, September 18.

The closure is directly outside the former football ground entrance and the current diversion route uses the stretch of Burton Stone Lane where work is due to start on Monday.

Clifton ward councillor Cllr Danny Myers said: “The Council needs to quickly clarify the access routes for residents on Grosvenor Road. The diversions in place don’t lead to their homes and they haven’t been informed of which route to take. It is straight-forward communications, that have been sadly lacking in this instance.

"I’ve contacted the Director of Transport at City of York Council to ask that he urgently informs residents of their route, informs the workforce to set the road cones appropriately and install correct signage, to ensure that people can get out of their street.”