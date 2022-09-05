York Minster is seeking to replace floodlights to help ensure public safety.

The minster says existing floodlights at 5a Minster Yard and 2 College Street that illuminate the east front of the minster have reached the end of their working lifespan.

Floodlights which illuminate the west end front of the minster have also failed safety tests and have been removed.

Two separate planning applications to City of York Council says the minster seeks to renew the floodlights serving the east end front of the minster as well as reinstating the floodlight fixtures at 34 High Petergate and 1 Precentor’s Court, which illuminate the west end front.

The application said: “The purpose of the floodlights is to ensure York Minster remains accessible during the evening, allowing people to experience the city’s exceptional historic environment, and to feel safer

It added: “The proposed floodlights will follow an established lighting pattern, turning on at dusk and off at 11h. Any special lighting events (i.e. colour changing) will be subject to Chapter’s special lighting policy, which will closely mirror that of City of York Council’s policy for special lighting events on the City Walls.”

Furthermore, the new lights are smaller than the existing lights and being LED will “therefore reduce the environmental impact of York Minster and Precinct via a reduced operational carbon footprint.”