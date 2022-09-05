Martin Lewis was left with his head in his hands on Good Morning Britain this morning after hearing guest Edwina Currie’s money saving tips.

The MoneySavingExpert is on Good Morning Britain all week as he tried to help people save money amid soaring energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis.

The price cap is set to rise to £3,549 on October 1, Ofgem confirmed, an 80% increase on the previous figure of £1,971.

The price cap figure of £3,549 applies to homes on default tariffs paying by direct debit and based on typical use.

What's everyone worrying about? Stick a bit of silver foil behind the radiator and move the sofa and you'll be ok. #GMB pic.twitter.com/LvmV7DWETI — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 5, 2022

Featuring as a guest after a disagreement on Twitter last week, Edwina Currie, who accused Mr Lewis of sensationalising the cost-of-living crisis facing the UK, shared some of her money saving hacks.

Holding up a bit of reflector foil, she said: “Here is one of my suggestions for a tip, something that is cheap, Martin knows about this I am sure.

“If you put some of this behind your radiators it really works and makes the whole room nice and warm.

“It means you can turn down your thermostat without it causing you any more discomfort.

“Most people my age lived in houses without central heating, but we are dependent on it now.”

The former Tory MP also suggested moving the sofa away from radiators, so you are heating the whole room and not just the sofa.

Martin Lewis and co host Susanna Reid were left with heads in hands following the suggestions.

Cost of living support for energy bills

Government support is available to help people pay their energy bills.

Households will start receiving money off their energy bills from October, with the discount made in six instalments.

A discount of £66 will be applied to energy bills in October and November, rising to £67 each month from December through to March 2023.

Further Government support includes a £650 one-off cost-of-living payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits.