A York restaurant is citing climate change in a bid for an outside awning to cut the risk of a damaging fire to the historic building.
Bugsy’s at 9 Castlegate says its display window becomes very hot on sunny days and an existing awning, erected temporarily for Covid pavement regulations which are due to expire on September 30, provided “essential shading in the window and cooled the restaurant appreciably.”
The planning application to City of York Council says temperatures are “rising year on year” but the listed status of the building presents difficulties in installing air conditioning. In addition, the restaurant also sells perishable goods as well as features seating for customers in the window.
Furthermore, the nearby 7b Castlegate suffered a ‘catastrophic’ fire in May 2020, due to sun shining in its widow “causing a great deal of damage to the listed/historic building.”
The restaurant seeks to replace the temporary awning that was erected to meet the Covid pavement regulations with a ‘permanent, tailor-made conservative variety for the window.”
The application added a range of other city centre premises who have similar awnings, which also provide protection against heat, thus protecting historic buildings and the businesses within them.
