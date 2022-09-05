Barclays Bank is seeking to remove an ATM and safe as part of its planned branch closure in Haxby.

The bank has applied to City of York Council to undertake the work at the branch and replace with similar looking brickwork.

The planning application says the ‘prominent’ town centre building at 46, the Village, Haxby, has been a Barclays Bank for ‘a number of years.’

It said: “Works to the banking hall are restricted to the public space immediately within the branch. The existing partition and fixtures, counters, which are to be removed are themselves modern. The original building fabric will not be altered, removed or concealed. All existing original features will not be affected by the proposed works. The proposed works are intended to return the building to pre-Barclays occupation as much as it is possible.

“The works are not considered to have any adverse impact to the existing appearance and amenity of the application site and that of its neighbours.”

The bank is due to close in early October, but Barclays stresses it will maintain a banking presence in Haxby.

A mobile banking van will then serve Haxby two days a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays until the new Haxby and Wiggington Library re-opens sometime this autumn and Barclays staff will be based there for the same two days a week.