Martin Lewis has revealed the exact amount all UK households will pay on energy bills, even if they don’t use any energy, the Money Saving Expert founder shared the number with consumers in this week’s weekly newsletter.

The cash-saving guru, who joins Susanna Reid on ITV’s Good Morning Britain from this week, said UK households will be charged £273 a year, even without any energy usage.

Overall charges will vary, but all households will have to pay the three-figure sum due to daily standing charges.

The consumer champion said: "The daily standing charges that you pay just for having a bill rose hugely in April, and increased a touch more this time.

"If you have both gas and electricity, the average price cap standing charge is £273 a year before you use anything."

Martin Lewis hears school's energy plight on Good Morning Britain

On Monday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, Steve Chalke a teacher in London, revealed he is prepared to go to court over soaring energy costs at his school.

He said: "We aren't shutting. Of course I'll go into debt. Of course I am prepared to go to court - we have to keep the lights on, the food on the table for kids.

"We have to stay open and keep the heat on. In our schools, Martin, we had three times the national average of free school meals because we work in communities where there is loads of hardship.

"We aren't going to give up on this. Whether it's ridicule, whether it's trouble - we will bear that. The cost is the cost."