The UK will discover its next Prime Minister today as the successor to Boris Johnson is announced.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been battling to impress Tory members and earn their vote, with the winner being announced today.

Who is going to be next Prime Minister of the UK?





Either the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson resigned in July following a wave of mass resignations of his cabinet and party.

Following the PM's resignation, the chairman of the 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady outlined a schedule for the leadership race from nominations to the final announcement.

When will the next Prime Minister be announced?





The winner will be announced at 12.30pm today (Monday, September 5) and they will not only become the new Conservative Party leader but also replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Who decides the next Prime Minister?





The decision over who will be named the next Prime Minister of the UK lies with the Conservative Party.

When nominations closed on July 12, eight candidates managed to secure enough votes to remain in the contest.

Over the following weeks, the hopefuls were whittled down over a first and second vote until two remained.

Between July and September, the Conservative party has held 12 hustings across the UK with the final event taking place in London on August 31.

When will the new Prime Minister take power?





The newly elected leader of the Conservative Party will travel to meet the Queen later today.

They will then be able to take over from Boris Johnson who is expected to resign as Prime Minister Tuesday, September 6.