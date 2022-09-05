TWO York pubs are set to be seen in a new light.

Punch Pubs has applied to City of York Council to remove the existing high level wall-mounted floodlights and install lower lights to the front of the Royal Oak Inn on Goodramgate.

The property is a Grade 2-listed building thought to date back to the 15th century, with changes made in the 18th and 19th century.

The application to City of York Council says lowering the level of the floodlights to 3.75m above the ground is needed for “easier maintenance and repairwork,” using a ladder rather than a mobile platform or cherry picker, as currently required.

It added: “The new floodlights will be 50W LED bulb slimline units, finished with black powder coated housings and fixing brackets. The new units will be a slimline unit with a much smaller profile than the current bulky units.”

“The premises will continue to operate as a public house business, and no other alterations are proposed.”

Meanwhile, the Stonegate Pub Company is seeking retrospective planning approval to display seven fascia signs, with two trough lights and three lanterns for external illumination at The Punch Bowl, 132-134 Lowther Street, York.

The application to City of York Council says the work was carried out in July.