A WHITE van driver had their vehicle seized by police after a roadside stop in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say officers were on patrol in Harrogate yesterday (September 4) when they spotted the Ford Transit.

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "Sometimes things just get your Copper's nose twitching and, as often happens, one thing leads to another.

"We stopped the vehicle south of Harrogate due to defective lighting.

"Further enquiries reveal no tax since June, no MOT since March and revoked driving licence.

"Vehicle seized and driver reported."