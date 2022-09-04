HOW ironic that after scrambling around for a striker in the transfer window that it was Leeds United’s defence which collapsed at Brentford on Saturday.

The buzzing Bees swept to a 5-2 victory with Ivan Toney making the most of the Whites’ generosity at the back with a hat-trick.

The margin of defeat was perhaps tough on Leeds with VAR decisions not going their way prompting frustrated coach Jesse Marsch to receive a red card for his protests after substitute Crysencio Summerville was fouled in the box by Aaron Hickey with Leeds 3-1 down.

However, there was no doubting the London’s side were worthy of the points, their counter attacking being too hot to handle for a Leeds defence that looked a bag of nerves from the first whistle.

Toney put Brentford ahead from the spot after Luis Sinisterra’s foul, the impressive striker doubling the lead with a sumptuous free-kick after Leeds’ defence was all at sea.

Sinisterra’s fine individual goal got United back in the game but just before the hour, United’s defence went missing again and Toney calmly chipped in his third from distance.

Marc Roca gave the visitors hope at 3-2, but within a minute Bryan Mbeumo restored Brentford’s two-goal advantage up before Yoane Wissa added the fifth after robbing Diego Llorente who had a nightmare afternoon.

“We’re never going to point fingers and if anyone wants to point fingers then it should be at the manager,” said Marsch. “I have to put the players in position to succeed. We’ve been doing a really good job.

“I think we’ve had a lot of decent games and some really good performances and picked up some points early in the year.

“We know that we’re going to have a lot more to do that teams are also understanding what we’re trying to achieve and we’re going to have to be able to adjust in matches.”

Joe Gelhardt got the nod ahead of Patrick Bamford to lead the attack, but struggled to make an impression, while Bamford came on and was guilty of a blatant miss with the game still in the balance.

It was a chaotic match that resembled much of what Leeds fans endured last season but Leeds did get 45 minutes out of injury-hit Bamford while Luke Ayling came off the bench to get his first taste of action of the season after knee surgery.

There was no room though for 18-year-old Italian international forward Willy Gnonto, who was signed on deadline day from FC Zurich. The deal came after an offer for Wolves’ Hwang Hee-Chan was rejected and a deal for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng collapsed.

A move for Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven failed but Leeds are expected to go back to the Dutch club in January in an effort to land their target.

Dan James left Leeds on deadline day for a season-long loan with Fulham and made his debut as a substitute for the Cottagers in their 2-1 loss at Spurs.