A MAN who helped heroin dealers continue to peddle their drugs during the first lockdown has been jailed.

Jamie Alasdair McLachlan, 48, had nearly £2,000 of the Class A drug in his car and his house, said Ian Cook, prosecuting.

Undercover officers followed him when they saw him meet a woman known to police in his car on April 7, 2020, and arrested him.

At the time, the country was under full lockdown in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

McLachlan, of West Cliffe Mews, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply on the basis that he was acting as a courier for others and possession of cannabis and pregablin, both for his own use.

"Those who involve themselves in this filthy trade must expect immediate prison," said the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, and jailed him for 18 months at York Crown Court.

Defence barrister Ian Hudson said McLachlan had only started to take drugs in his 40s.

"He is someone crying out for help and support to get his life back together," he said.

Mr Cook said police found 6.03g of heroin worth up to £345 in McLachlan's car and 29.5g of heroin worth between £1,055 and £1,580 in McLachlan's house. He also had £494.10 in cash.