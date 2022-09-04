North Yorkshire Police have just released this picture of the damage caused by Jacob James Cummins as a stark warning to drivers that driving when tired is as bad as drink driving.

The 20-year-old crashed into a house on the outskirts of a North Yorkshire hamlet, causing a hole six feet by six feet while driving home late at night. He had been awake continuously for 21 hours including a lengthy day's work.

Cummins also put his passenger, now a former friend, in intensive care in hospital.

The passenger has suffered months of pain, several operations and will never fully recover.

As The Press reported last month, Cummins of Sledmere, East Yorkshire, is now serving eight months in prison.

Police warn that sleepy driving is as bad as drink driving and they urge drivers to take a break at the first sign of tiredness and potentially save lives.

A post on the force's Facebook page says: "We all know we’re not at our best when we’re tired.

Reaction times are slower, it can affect coordination and judgement and studies have shown that lack of sleep can impair our ability to drive in much the same way as drinking alcohol.

The police post says: "We know that it’s not always possible to avoid driving when you’re tired but please think about the consequences.

"At the first signs of tiredness, stop and take a break.

"Pull over safely and give yourself chance to rest. It could well be the power nap which saves your life."

