Water problems have closed one major York road and are affecting supplies elsewhere in the city.

Stockton Lane is closed between Hopgrove Lane South and Hempland Lane because the road is flooded.

Police are urging motorists and pedestrians to use other routes but say that local residents can access the road at either end. Yorkshire Water have reported that they are repairing a burst pipe.

The utility company is currently dealing with several problems across the city.

Residents in part of Huntington have no water or reduced water pressure.

A similar problem is affecting homes in Dringhouses

Yorkshire Water says it is carrying out urgent repairs in both areas and hopes to restore full supply soon.

It is also repairing pipes elsewhere in the city.

This is the second day in succession when people in the city have been without water. Yesterday, there was no water in homes in Acomb, Copmanthorpe, Bishopthorpe and Holgate because of a burst 18 inch water main.

Homes were without water for several hours starting between 9am and 10am. Yorkshire Water confirmed that all houses had had their water supply restored at 4pm.