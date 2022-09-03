The road from Thornton le Dale all the way through to Kirby Misperton is closed at the A169.
Police, fire and ambulance are all in attendance at a road traffic accident.
A police spokesperson said? "We thank you for your patience whilst we are working."
Breaking
