Campaigners staged a rally in York city centre today to protest against Government plans to deport refugees to Rwanda.

York Stand Up for Racism held the event as lawyers for several national bodies prepare to challenge the policy in the High Court on Monday.

Member of the York organisation Chris Brace said: "As human beings we are appalled by the government treatment of desperate people fleeing from horror and persecution who have the right to support from the international community, including this country."

He said the policy promoted internal divisions within the UK when the country was having to cope with climate change and fuel and food poverty.

Several members of the organisation spoke during the rally, about the policy and its effect on refugees, as did York Central MP Rachael Maskell.

They held up banners to attract the attention of shoppers and tourists.