A 10-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a crash on the hard shoulder of the A1(M) near Tadcaster.

The child was travelling in a VW Golf when it collided with a Citroen Relay Van which was towing a large trailer.

The van was stationary on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway of the road between the A64 Bramham and the A659 Boston Spa junctions.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them as they investigate the collision.

The VW Golf was travelling northbound when the collision occurred in the early hours of this morning.

The boy was rushed to hospital when he remains in a critical condition.

Two adults who were with the boy in the car suffered serious injuries and also needed hospital treatment.

The road was closed for several hours but has now reopened.

Anyone with informtion sould contaction PC 2625 Layton of West Yorkshire Police's road policing unit via the 101 livechat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 and quoting log 0151 of September 3.