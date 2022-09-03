A fish and chip shop is closed until further notice following a fire in its kitchen.

Strensall Fisheries was well into its second frying session of the day when the blaze broke out in its cooking range.

Customers and friends are rallying round offering help to get the popular takeaway on The Village, Strensall, back on its feet.

Firefighter crews from Huntington and York answered the 999 call at 7.25pm yesterday evening.

Two firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to get to the flames. They put the blaze out and cleared the smoke from the premises.

The cause was determined to be electrical. There are no reports of any injuries.

Following the fire, the fish and chippie announced via Facebook that it would be "closed until further notice".

Normally it is open for lunches on Saturdays from 11.30am to 1.30pm and for high teas, suppers and dinners between 4.30pm and 9pm.

It is closed on Sundays and Mondays, and only opens on Tuesdays from 4.30pm.