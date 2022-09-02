YORK is likely to hear thunder tomorrow as a band of heavy, showery rain crosses the region in the afternoon and evening, forecasters say.
BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says tomorrow morning will see variable cloud and isolated showers.
But later in the afternoon, a band of heavy, showery rain will move in from the south-west, with thunder likely.
It says it will be a humid day, with a maximum of 22C.
The Met Office says tomorrow's rain will be occasionally heavy and thundery, and says further bands of rain sweeping northwards across the region from Sunday to Tuesday will become heavy at times, with a risk of thunder.
