A YORK school is proposing to create new all-weather sports facilities and a new car park on an existing sports field.

St Peter’s School - the fourth oldest school in the world, founded by St Paulinus of York in AD 627 - has launched a public consultation over the plans for the southern end of the school site, accessed from Westminster Road.

A spokesman said the new facilities would include outdoor hockey pitches, tennis and netball courts, cricket nets and storage areas, with artificial turf replacing grass, which would be used by both the school and local community.

"This scheme provides opportunity to strengthen partnerships with sports groups and ensure our upgraded facilities can be further accessed by the wider community," he said.

"Access will be from an improved entrance off Westminster Road and the proposals also include dedicated coach parking, visitor parking and parent drop-off areas, which will help ease current traffic issues around the site.

"A programme of landscaping is also included to aid biodiversity on the site."

He said a new 67 space car park was being proposed to help ease current traffic and congestion issues for people entering and leaving the site, and it would include four accessible spaces and six electric vehicle charging spaces.

He said the proposals would address queuing on Westminster Road, The Avenue and Queen Annes Road, due to a lack of parking capacity on the school site, and a new dedicated layby and student drop-off/pick-up point was proposed to address current capacity issues.

A new emergency vehicle access was also included in the plans, as emergency vehicles currently struggled to enter the school site via Queen Annes Road and North Parade.

Head Master Jeremy Walker said he would welcome feedback from the community on the draft plans.

"This project aims to increase on-site parking capacity to reduce traffic congestion on nearby roads," he said.

"These plans will also improve access for emergency vehicles, a key priority for the school.

“This project would enhance our sports facilities with the aim of increasing student participation and provide further opportunities for greater community use.

"We have a proud record of welcoming community sports clubs to our facilities and this scheme can help us expand this further.

“We hope as many people as possible will join us for this public consultation which will help to shape plans.”

The spokesman said a public exhibition would take place on Monday September 12 in the School Library (accessed from Clifton) between 3 pm and 7 pm.

"Further information about the plans can be viewed at: www.stpetersyork.org.uk/consultation.," he said.

"Following public consultation, a planning application will be submitted to City of York Council for determination."