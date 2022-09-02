AS schools return this week across York and the surrounding area, we've dipped into our online archive to find some great class photos of new starters to share with you.

The first day of school is a moment to be treasured.

If your child is starting school in York this week, we'd love for you to share their photo.

You can do so by clicking here - and we'll take care of the rest!

Our archive photos today span from 1997 right through to 2009.

Most of the children featured are around four or five years old. Today some will be 25! Hard to believe isn't it, when you look at how teeny they are photographed with their reception class.

Here is a list of the photos we are featuring today - do you recognise anyone in them?

* 2009 - New starters from Miss Wilkins' reception class at Poppleton Ousebank Primary School

* 2007 - New pupils at St Georges Primary School

Shipton Street primary school in 1997

* 2006 - Class two of reception children at St Oswald's Church of England School, Fulford

* 2006 - New starters in the reception class at Acomb Primary School

* 2006 - The new starters in the reception class at Lakeside Primary School

* 2003 - Reception class at Ralph Butterfield School Haxby

* 2000 - The Reception class at Naburn Primary School, York

* 1997 - Hovingham Primary School's new children in its reception class are Hermione Crawford, Edward Buck and Amelia Hudson

* 1997: Three sets of twins have started school and joined the reception class at Whitley and Eggborough County Primary School: Rachael and Catherine Blagherwick; Ashleigh and Hannah Wall, and Natalie and Carie Woollard.

*1997 - Teacher Julie Raffell with the reception class at Shipton Street School, York.

Naburn school new starters of 2000

