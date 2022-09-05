YO1 Radio is launching a brand-new breakfast show from today (Monday) as popular former York breakfast presenter, Griffo, returns to the airwaves after an absence of eight years!
Griffo, real name Paul Griffiths, presented the breakfast show on the former Minster FM in the 2010s, and now he returns for 'Griffo in the Morning.'
Griffo said: “I am so excited to be joining YO1 Radio and can’t wait for the new show to begin. I loved being on air across York and North Yorkshire. Our local people are great, and I’ve really missed being part of the areas wake-up routine. But now I’m back and really looking forward to being part of that routine once again.”
'Griffo in the Morning' will run from 6am to 10am, every day, Monday to Friday.
Managing Director of YO1 Radio, Wayne Chadwick said: “We are thrilled to have Griffo joining the YO1 team. He is a familiar voice, known to many thousands of people in the area, and we know our listeners will love him.”
He added: “We’re particularly pleased that Griffo is joining us just at the time we have confirmed our new partnership with the York Press. These are exciting times for YO1 Radio – and we have more planned!”
