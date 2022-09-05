A NEW partnership has been launched between York-based radio station, YO1 Radio, and The Press.

The partnership, which starts today to coincide with the launch of YO1 Radio’s new breakfast show ‘Griffo in the Morning’ will see the The Press supply the latest news stories to the radio station’s news team for inclusion in local news bulletins.

Managing director of YO1 Radio, Wayne Chadwick, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering up with the York Press which has an incredible heritage in our historic city and is, without a doubt, the most authoritative source of local news in and around York.”

Wayne continued: “Being able to draw on local news from The Press will ensure that our listeners have easy access to a reliable and long-established local news source that they know they can trust and where they can easily jump from our on-air bulletins to The Press website and the newspaper itself for further information.”

YO1 Radio has just celebrated the first anniversary of its relaunch back in August 2021 and recent research shows it is going from strength to strength in terms of awareness and numbers of listeners.

The radio station, which first went live in September 2017, has a city centre studio in Goodramgate, as well as a main studio at Clifton Moor.

Wayne added: “The radio station has come a long way in the last 12 months and we’ve only really just begun.

“We are excited about this partnership and our programme changes and we are very much looking forward to developing our relationship with The Press in the coming months and years.”

York Press editor Nigel Burton welcomed the collaboration.

He said: “The Press is delighted to be partnering with YO1 Radio to provide listeners with an enhanced local news service.

“We have chronicled the history of York for 140 years in print and, more recently, online but this is an exciting departure for us.”

YO1 Radio broadcasts to York on 102.8FM and to Selby on 90.0FM.

The station can also be heard across the whole of North Yorkshire on DAB+ digital radio as well as online at www.yo1radio.co.uk As well as news and local information, YO1 Radio plays a broad mix of music from the 80s, 90s, 00s and “the very best of today’s new music along with a sprinkling of all-time classics”.

You can follow the radio station on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - @thisisyo1 - where you will also get the latest news on the partnership with The Press.