A top York councillor has called on the new Prime Minister to immediately introduce a scheme of direct grants of up to £50,000 to shops, pubs, restaurants and all small businesses to help them cope with sky-rocketing energy bills.
Writing to the current Chancellor and the two Conservative Leadership candidates, Councillor Ashley Mason has pleaded to save the over 7,000 local small and medium businesses in York who are already facing an incredibly challenging financial outlook.
Small businesses are left out in the cold when it comes to energy bills, with the vast majority excluded from the household energy price cap and other protections designed for domestic household consumers.
Councillor Mason has urged for plans for intervention to be prepared and ready to be introduced on Day 1, for whoever wins the leadership contest and become the new Prime Minister on September 5th.
Cllr Ashley Mason, Liberal Democrat Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: "Some local businesses are already seeing increases of over 300% on energy bills, which is on top of having to wrestle with the jobs tax hike, rampant inflation and supply chain disruptions. Having survived the pandemic, many treasured local businesses are now facing unprecedented financial pressures, as the energy crisis spirals out of control.
“We need an energy bailout now to rescue small businesses and keep prices down for families. The cost of doing business crisis underpins the cost of living crisis. Inaction won’t just lead to spiralling prices but to a generation of lost businesses, jobs and potential.
“There is no time to waste. The new Conservative Prime Minister must bring in legislation to protect families and businesses from soaring energy bills as soon as Parliament returns on Monday.”
