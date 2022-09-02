DRIVERS are being warned that a major road through a York suburb is set to close for five days next week.
City of York Council says that Burton Stone Lane in York is set to close between its junctions with Crichton Avenue and Clifton for resurfacing work to take place from 9am-4pm from Monday (September 5) to Friday (September 9).
The council say an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.
Grosvenor Road is also currently closed outside the former Bootham Crescent football ground.
Grosvenor Road closed on August 15 and is set to remain shut until 5.30pm on Sunday, September 18.
The closure is directly outside the former football ground entrance and the current diversion route uses the stretch of Burton Stone Lane where work is due to start on Monday.
