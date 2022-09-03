THE council is again rail roading a decision about Leeman Road and not thinking about the consequences of isolating the people of Leeman Road, cutting off bus services, and cutting out an artery into the city centre.
Haven’t this council hurt York enough with their wild cat ideas?
Leave the Leeman Road route alone and start representing the people of this city.
This council needs shaking up - the roads in York are in disrepair - surely the money would be better spent on people’s requirements?
All the council is going to do is divert traffic congestion across the city if this road is closed.
Nigel Pawson,
Moor Lane,
York
