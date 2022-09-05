HERE’S a laugh! Of all the roads that need resurfacing, City of York Council has chosen to do Burlands Lane in Poppleton, just off the A59 after the lights.
It’s a dead end lane to farm land and it takes priority over all the far worse roads in York to be resurfaced! Ludicrous!
This is our council to a “Tee”! Clueless!
Moorlands Lane in Skelton, which is used illegally by vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons and which is destroying the surface continuously, is shocking and has been overlooked for years. As will many more roads readers will know of.
There’s no logic to the highways R&M plan!
John Aked,
The Meadows,
Skelton,
York
