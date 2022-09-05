RACHAEL Maskell says York council should get out from behind their desks and take a walk with the Salvation Army to see the extent of rough sleeping in York. (The Press, September 1)
She should change that to getting out of their pyjamas because so few people are working at West Offices it could be renamed “Marie Celeste House” after the sailing ship found abandoned on the high seas.
The Covid excuse for home working is no longer tenable and it is high time all council employees returned to their proper workplace.
At present it is not even possible to obtain a receipt for delivering a letter or documents at West Offices. The only people working normally are over zealous security staff who diligently guard a sea of empty desks while threatening any citizen who dares to question the situation or take a photograph of the empty interior with physical assault and ejection from the premises.
We taxpayers funded that expensive local authority move from St Leonard’s Place to Station Rise and it is not unreasonable for us to expect those assets to be properly used in the way intended.
Matthew Laverack,
Lord Mayors Walk,
York
What is your view? Send us a letter
Feel strongly on an issue? Then join the debate and send us a letter to print in The Press and share online. Fill in the details via the Send Now button below...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel