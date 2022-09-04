SO Boris reckons we should get used to all this cost-of-living crisis so we can secure freedom for Ukraine.

Well Boris, ask the the British public if they'd prefer heating, low fuel prices and low food prices or help out Ukraine?

I know what the public would vote for.

You've not bothered one iota since your privileged mates kicked you out of office so please don't penalise the country because your party has had enough of you.

If you didn't want to do anything why stay on? But that's him to a tee, massive ego on a massive ego trip.

David Armitage,

Willow Place,

Knaresborough