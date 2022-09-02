A YORK student is encouraging men to recognise the signs of testicular cancer after taking on a new role.

University of York student Ollie Pick has secured the role of university ambassador for The OddBalls Foundation and from the autumn term will be helping the organisation to encourage men to check themselves for signs of the disease, the most prominent form in men and boys aged 15-49.

Twenty-two-year-old Ollie, originally from Woodbridge in Suffolk, is studying psychology at the university.

Ollie said: “I joined the university ambassador programme to become a part of a movement, which is growing year after year.

"I’m looking forward to adding to this momentum by reaching more people in York with the The OddBalls Foundation’s message which can ultimately save lives by breaking down the stigma surrounding testicular cancer.

"As part of my ambassador role I’m taking on an open water swimming race in London to raise valuable funds for the foundation.”

A keen rugby player and swimmer, Ollie has also got involved in various other aspects of university life and was recruited by an existing university ambassador from The OddBalls Foundation during a visit to York.

The OddBalls Foundation was founded in 2015 and is closely associated with colourful underwear brand OddBalls.

Someone is diagnosed with testicular cancer every hour in the UK, but if detected early, it is curable in over 90 per cent of cases.

The foundation’s university ambassadors visit schools, universities and workplaces, delivering talks on testicular cancer, and reminding boys and men to check their testicles, removing any stigma and embarrassment about that and the disease.

The ambassadors also place The OddBalls Foundation’s Check Yourself Guides in public spaces and workplaces.

In his role as a university ambassador for The OddBalls Foundation, Ollie is keen to have an open dialogue with men who want to learn more about testicular cancer and how to check for signs of the disease.

He welcomes contact from anyone who wants to talk and can be reached by sending an email for his attention to Hello@TheOddBallsFoundation.com.

To find out more about The OddBalls Foundation and its work visit theoddballsfoundation.com

Testicular symptoms to look out for include: